

THE TEN CHILLAXMENTS The AntiChillax or The RAT....we haven't decided on his name yet...any suggestions? Send them to us!!!

1. Thou Shall not MOVE.

2. Thou shall not exert thyself.

3. Thou shall not covet anything not within arm's reach (unless someone can get it for thee).

4. Thou shall not sweat.

5. Honour thy remote control.

6. Honour thy Mother and Father, unless of course they want you to do something.(please see number 1 and 4).

7. Thou shall kill time.

8. Thou shall procrastinate.

9. Thou shall not stress.

10. THOU SHALL CHILLAX AT ALL TIMES. The AntiChillax: If any of you see, know or hear from this person, please avoid him as he will suck all the intelligence out of your lives. Please, this is serious. Idiots like this man are the very reason why people like us need to find a way to avoid the real world. Enjoy...it's worth a laugh at least.

